The Minnesota Legislature was on the cusp Tuesday evening of the largest voting-rights expansion in the state in half a century through a bill that would permit felons to vote again upon leaving jail or prison.
The Minnesota Legislature was on the cusp Tuesday evening of the largest voting-rights expansion in the state in half a century through a bill that would permit felons to vote again upon leaving jail or prison.
It follows many years of legislative consideration and a recent state Supreme Court court setback. Last week, justices upheld a law withholding the ability of felons to vote until after they finish all parts of their sentence — prison, parole and probation.
DFL lawmakers had simultaneously been moving bills that would change the underlying 1963 law that the court kept in place.
“If a person is not incarcerated and if they are living in our communities, they should have the right to vote,” said bill sponsor, Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis.
“Remember, the individuals living in our communities, there’s already been a decision made by the courts and others where they should be. They are safe. They are paying taxes. They are raising families.”
Basically, once a person leaves custody they’d have their voting rights automatically restored. The bill passed the House on a bipartisan vote earlier this month and the Senate is the last stop. Debate there began Tuesday morning and was set to continue into the evening.
Gov. Tim Walz has said he will sign the bill.
Senators arrived for their session to dozens of purple-shirted advocates chanting in favor of restoring voting rights.
“We wrote, we spoke, it’s time to restore the vote,” they said in unison. “Ten years, we organized hope.”
Inside the chamber, Champion spoke of voting as a way to reintegrate offenders back into society. Allowing them to vote, he said, will help reduce the chance those people feel ostracized and fall back into lives of crime.
Republicans tried to narrow the bill so certain crimes would disqualify people from immediate restoration. They tried amendments to rule out people convicted of murders or rape of minors.
“People that commit the crime of murder or manslaughter, they have permanently taken away their victims’ right to vote,” said Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca. “Permanently.”
The voting rights of those thousands would blink on for elections after July 1.
The number of felons restricted from voting because is in the neighborhood of 50,000 to 55,000, according to the ACLU of Minnesota.
Experts framed the action as the biggest expansion of voting since the 1971 ratification of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. That action made millions nationwide newly eligible to vote.
