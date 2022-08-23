International Game Dublin

FILE - Notre Dame Fooball player's practice during a training session at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 30, 2012. College football is going international again with Nebraska facing Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. It's the first regular-season international game in five years. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

College football is going international again. Nebraska will play Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday. It's the first regular-season international game in five years. Ireland has a five-game deal in place with organizers for the series dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The pandemic affected plans for the first two games. Ireland first hosted a game in 1988 when Boston College beat Army 38-24. It's Northwestern first time abroad and Nebraska's second. The Huskers beat Kansas State 38-24 in Tokyo in 1992.

FILE - Navy quarterback Trey Miller during a training session at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 30, 2012. College football is going international again with Nebraska facing Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. It's the first regular-season international game in five years. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
FILE - Navy football players training at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 30, 2012. College football is going international again with Nebraska facing Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. It's the first regular-season international game in five years. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Northwestern is set to kick off its season on Aug. 27, 2022, against Nebraska. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Nebraska starts their season Aug. 27, 2022, against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

