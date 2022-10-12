Big Ten Midseason Awards Football

FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Less than two full years on the job, Bret Bielema and his Illinois football team are achieving at a rate not seen in the program in a long time. Bielema is the pick for top coach in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

A 5-1 start has netted No. 24 Illinois three Big Ten midseason awards from The Associated Press. Bret Bielema is the conference's top coach, quarterback Tommy DeVito is the most surprising player of the first half of the season and the Illini are the most surprising team. The Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011 and off to their best start since 2011. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the top offensive player of the first half of the season. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the top defensive player. Michigan State is the most disappointing team.

FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Stroud was selected top offensive player in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - Penn State running back Nick Singleton scores during an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College, Pa. Singleton was selected top first-year freshman in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
FILE - Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, left, reaches for a pass while defended by Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jones was selected top first-year transfer in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker yells during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State is the most disappointing team in the Associated Press Big Ten Midseason Awards, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell, Tom Canavan, Larry Lage, Mike Marot, Steve Megargee, Mitch Stacy and Noah Trister and AP freelance writers John Bohnenkamp and Travis Johnson contributed.

