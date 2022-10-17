Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee event Tuesday at the Howard Theatre in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.

