President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

