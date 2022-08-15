APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden signs the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, as lawmakers watch. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments