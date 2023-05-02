Biden Immigration

President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, in January. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will send 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border starting next week, ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments