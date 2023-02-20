Biden US Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

 Evan Vucci

KYIV, Ukraine — President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called “a brutal and unjust war” days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments