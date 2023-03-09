Biden

President Joe Biden arrives at Philadelphia International Airport before an event to deliver remarks on his 2024 budget proposal on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

PHILADELPHIA — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening offer with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments