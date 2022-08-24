Biden

President Joe Biden returns a salute to a Marine Corps honor guard as he walks to board Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on a campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

