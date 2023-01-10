APTOPIX CFP National Championship Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Stetson Bennett waved his cigar like a conductor's baton as he made his way through the confetti and cameras to the SoFi Stadium stage to celebrate his second straight national championship at Georgia.


Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) intercepts the ball intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates victory over TCUt after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) tackles Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

