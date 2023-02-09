Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) has the puck stripped away by Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night.


Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) is congratulated after scoring during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Kirill Kaprizov, right, celebrate a goal by Eriksson Ek, as Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

