Scott Rolen is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total. But Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. He finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright, José Bautista and Matt Holliday are also expected to make their debuts on the ballot next year. Mauer is the only catcher to win three batting titles and was the American League MVP in 2009.


