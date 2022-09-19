Great Trilogies Boxing

FILE - Canelo Alvarez, right, and Gennady Golovkin celebrate following a middleweight title fight on Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. The fight was called a draw. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Canelo Álvarez's rivalry with Gennady Golovkin reaches the ultimate standard of modern boxing excellence this weekend when the fighters complete a trilogy. Most of the great rivals in the sport's recent history have engaged in at least three memorable bouts, from Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier to Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez. Only the most compelling, most lucrative rivalries can draw in fans for three meetings, and the sagas often define the fighters' careers.

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 1975, file photo, spray flies from the head of Joe Frazier as Muhammad Ali connects with a right in the ninth round of their title fight in Manila, Philippines, Ali won the fight on a decision to retain the title. The gold standard of trilogies, both because of the fighters involved and for the way they fought. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita, File)
FILE - Arturo Gatti, left, punches Mickey Ward during the junior welterweight fight in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday, June 7, 2003. The fight lasted the the full 10 rounds and Gatti defeated Ward by a unanimous decision This was the third fight between the fighters and both fighters ended up in hospital trauma units. (AP Photo/Donna Connor, File)
FILE- Sugar Ray Leonard, right, raises his arms in victory as Roberto Duran, left, stands with referee Octavio Meyrah, after the fight was stopped in the eighth round in New Orleans, on Nov. 25, 1980., giving the WBC Welterweight title to Leonard. AP Photo/FIle)
FILE - Erik Morales, left, of Mexico, and Marco Antonio Barrera, of Mexico, trade punches in the 11th round of their WBC super featherweight title fight on Nov. 27, 2004, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The two Mexican greats gave their all in three bouts over nearly five years, providing the defining moments of both fighters' careers.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Boxer Jeff Harding steps away as Dennis Andries rests on the canvas during their fight in Atlantic City, N.J., on June 24, 1989. An underrated classic trilogy known only to true fight fans. (AP Photo/File)
FILE- Referee Kenny Bayless, left, calls the fight as Juan Manuel Marquez, from Mexico, right, rushes from his corner after knocking out Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, in the sixth inning of their WBO world welterweight fight on Dec. 8, 2012, in Las Vegas. Marquez won the fight by a knockout. The Filipino champion and his Mexican rival met four times over eight years. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)
FILE - Riddick Bowe, right, delivers a blow to the head of Evander Holyfield during a heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas, on Nov. 13, 1992. Bowe won by unanimous decision. The two gifted fighters from a rich era of heavyweight contenders met three times over three years. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)
FILE - Israel Vazquez, right, of Mexico connects with Rafael Marquez of Mexico during the 10th round of their WBC super bantamweight championship bout, on March. 1, 2008 in Carson, Calif. Vazquez won in a split decision. A tetralogy between two Mexican super bantamweights that is still remembered fondly by anybody with a taste for heedless violence. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
FILE - Tyson Fury, of England, walks away after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a heavyweight championship boxing match on Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Wilder and Fury both scored knockdowns early in the third bout in October 2021, but Fury finished Wilder in the 11th. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens, File)

