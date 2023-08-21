US Basketball

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives up the court during training camp for the United States men’s basketball team Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

For the next three weeks, the eyes of the basketball world will be on the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites.


  

