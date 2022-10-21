Capitol Riot Bannon

Steve Bannon, center, accompanied by his attorneys David Schoen, left, and Evan Corcoran, right, speaks to the media as he leaves the federal courthouse on Friday. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

