Bald Eagles Poisoned

A bald eagle likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill is seen at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in Minneapolis. (Courtesy of The Raptor Center via AP)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of the majestic birds have died.


