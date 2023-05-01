bc7738-20230424-eggplant203-webp1400 copy.jpg

Customer Heather Hilgart looks over baby chicks sitting under heat lamps in a cage at Egg|Plant Urban Farm Supply in St. Paul on April 20. Hilgart purchased four chicks to add to her flock this season. (Stephen Maturen/MPR News)

In rural Waseca, Christa Wadekamper goes to collect eggs laid in her backyard coop. Her converted shed houses her son’s chickens, a main coop and a smaller coop for her ducks.


