bd0012-20230307-a-man-looks-past-the-camera-and-talks-to-a-crowd-webp1400 copy.jpg

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, announces an investigation into the automakers Kia and Hyundai at a state Capitol news conference on Tueday, alongside city leaders including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. (Matt Sepic/MPR News)

Amid a large spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced he’s investigating the automakers to determine if they ran afoul of state consumer protection and public nuisance laws by not including industry-standard anti-theft technology in their cars and SUVs.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments