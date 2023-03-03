NFL Combine Football

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Linebacker Ochaun Mathis went all-in by betting an extra year of college football could help him make an NFL roster.


NFL Combine Football

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NFL Combine Football

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments