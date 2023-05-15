FARMINGTON, N.M. — At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.
The shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people that serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.
The city’s police department said in a Facebook post that at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. It also said two officers, including one of its own and a State Police officer, were wounded and were in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.
“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said, adding that city, San Juan County and State Police were involved.
Police did not release the names of those who were killed or wounded or give details about what led to the shootings.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was praying for the families of the victims and that the incident “serves at yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day.” The governor, a Democrat, did not describe any other circumstances of the deadly confrontation.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington to assist in the investigation.
