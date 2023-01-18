Switzerland Davos Forum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is seen on a video screen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 Markus Schreiber

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that Western supplies of weapons must outpace Russia’s attacks, urging the world to move faster because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy.”


