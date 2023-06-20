Question: If I sell my vehicle to a private party, what do you recommend I do to protect myself in the event the new owner gets into a crash or is arrested prior to them transferring the title into their name?


  

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send them to Sgt. Troy Christianson at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us, or mail them to his attention at Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.

Tags

Load comments