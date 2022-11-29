Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?


If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

