Question: I’m thinking about getting a commercial driver’s license with a HAZMAT endorsement. Do I need to have a background or some education in basic chemistry?


If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us, or mail them to his attention at Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments