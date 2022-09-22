Question: I have noticed cars that have a high-mounted center brake light that flashes about four times before becoming steadily lit (like other brake lights). I’m seeing car dealers are installing them on some cars. Are these flashing lights legal?

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, email them to Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us or mail them to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments