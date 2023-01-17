Question: Can someone please tell dealers or inform people that their auto lights do not work during daylight hours? Or put it on those digital signs along the interstates? I did not know this when I bought my ‘05 Vibe, and someone told me that. So when we had these storms and fog, there are people driving without lights at all or no tail lights, and when it is a white or silver vehicle, makes it worse.


If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

