Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question:are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly. Also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell. I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse.


If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us, or mail them to his attention at Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments