...ACCUMULATING SNOW TODAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow is overspreading the region today and will bring 5 to 9
inches of fluffy accumulation through tonight north of a line
from Madison to Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the
south. Winds will be relatively light through this evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late tonight through
early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as
50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon
through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that
time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This
event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for
late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow
remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving
could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop
below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this evening. Then, a
Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across southern and
western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch continuing north
and east where wind and blowing snow will begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 40
mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills
possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 3 AM CST Thursday.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I’ve seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don’t say “limit” on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn’t illegal but not a good idea.
Answer: The white signs are regulatory signs. Yellow signs are warning and advisory signs. You could see the yellow signs in areas such as curves, winding roads, etc. to help inform motorists about what is safe.
Regulatory –
Red: Prohibits and commands
White: Regulates
Warning –
Yellow: Warns
Yellow-green: Warns and controls pedestrian and bicycle crossings and school areas
Orange: Warns and controls in construction zones
Informational –
Green: Guides and informs
Blue: Describes services for motorists
Brown: Indicates historic, cultural, or recreational sites
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)