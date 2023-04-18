Neverending winter has me really searching for any plant-related activity I can find. April just also happens to be a great time to repot and/or propagate houseplants, so I recently took stock of my own collection to see what I could do. Here are the results—and these are just a handful of the many houseplants that can be propagated.


Jennifer Rensenbrink is a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener for Hennepin County and regular contributor to Northern Gardener® magazine. She grows native plants, vegetables and fruit in her south Minneapolis yard. You can follow her gardening adventures on Instagram.

