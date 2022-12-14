c22244-20221209-asiamall-12-webp2000 copy.jpg

People visit Asia Mall in Eden Prairie on Friday. It’s the first of its kind in the state. (Ben Hovland/MPR News)

 Ben Hovland

On a Friday morning in Eden Prairie, Minn., the new Asia Mall has just opened for the day and is already busy with people ready to grab some food and do their grocery shopping.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments