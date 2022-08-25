As it currently stands, a considerable surplus will be at the disposal of DFL Gov. Tim Walz or his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as the winner of their race crafts a two-year budget proposal for the Legislature to consider next year.
Tax revenue continues to outpace projections and much of a surplus that had topped $9 billion could be available as the budget-setting session convenes in January, because lawmakers failed to agree on how to use most of it.
And while the state’s finances haven’t gotten as much attention as candidate skirmishes over crime and abortion, the governor plays an instrumental role in tax and spending decisions at the Capitol.
During his term, Walz has enacted a mix of targeted tax cuts with more spending on schools, health programs and other key priorities. Jensen, a former state senator, says Minnesota’s government spends too much, and the time is now to scrap the tax code as we know it.
“We’re going to look hard at getting rid of the personal income tax,” Jensen told the Republican Party convention before nailing down the endorsement this May. “We have got to quit nibbling at the edges. We’ve got to be bold.”
It’s an idea he’s floated repeatedly without issuing a concrete plan for ditching the tax.
In June, he put some more-restrained tax measures in writing, saying he would seek tax cuts of at least $5,000 for every family of four in Minnesota and fully repeal the state’s tax on Social Security benefits. At a press conference where he repeated his desire to go further, Jensen challenged a reporter who asked if dumping the income tax was realistic.
“Is it realistic to talk about eliminating Minnesota personal income tax? I think it’s as realistic as inventing a light bulb or a computer in my phone that used to take up a room this size with mainframes,” he said.
Walz counters that the approach would “decimate” the state’s finances.
“It’s insane. It’s like offering your kids ice cream for three meals,” he said. “Of course, they may say yes. Minnesotans know better than that.”
Main source of state
revenue
About half of the tax dollars flowing into the state treasury come from the individual income tax. It produces more than $15 billion per year and will exceed $16 billion before long. The next closest revenue source is the sales tax.
The national average for states is about 39 percent of their revenue coming from income taxes, U.S. Census Bureau statistics show.
In Minnesota, the income tax almost sustains the two biggest budget items by itself — education and health and social service costs.
Walz has pushed for both higher and lower taxes during four years in the governor’s office.
In his first year, he tried to bump up the gas tax and a metro sales tax as part of a transportation proposal. But his plan didn’t get through the Legislature.
In 2021, he proposed higher income taxes for the state’s top earners — those with incomes above $1 million. That didn’t make it either.
But over the years, he’s also backed expanded tax credits and signed legislation that modestly cut income taxes.
During the most recent session, Walz proposed one-time rebate checks. That stalled. He later made a deal with House DFLers and Senate Republicans to cut income taxes and eliminate the tax on Social Security, a plan that also got sidetracked.
He told a FarmFest debate audience this month that his administration “cut taxes more than any time in the last 25 years” and that he agreed to “the largest tax cut in state history.” That last part was a reference to the $4 billion in a proposed tax bill that didn’t ultimately cross the finish line.
Walz said he will continue pushing for a special session agreement to ratify the tax-and-spending framework that was on the table when the Legislature adjourned in May.
He said he’s tried to strike a middle ground on taxes as governor.
“I’ve proposed middle-class tax cuts. I’m not going to propose tax cuts for the wealthiest Minnesotans,” Walz said. “What you see is I’m not an ideologue.”
Changes to Minnesota’s tax code in recent times have been gradual rather than monumental shifts. Reshaping the underpinnings creates winners and losers and can require substantial money to ease the transition.
Jensen said Minnesota hasn’t lowered taxes fast enough and argued its place in the highest top 10 of many national tax rankings makes it unattractive to relocating businesses and squeezes families.
“Is it devastating to Tim Walz?” Jensen asked rhetorically before pivoting to Walz’s use of the governor’s residence and amenities after selling his Mankato home. “I’d say this: If you don’t pay for automobile registrations or auto tabs or gas or your driver or your food or your chef or your property taxes or your utilities, I think it’s pretty easy to be out of touch. And I think that’s what’s frustrating.”