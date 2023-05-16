Heat Knicks Basketball

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra works the bench during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Miami's Erik Spoelstra and Denver's Michael Malone are two of the four NBA coaches to have spent at least eight years with their current team.


Suns Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone directs his team against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bucks Heat Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer gestures during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

