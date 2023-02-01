Scoring Record Kareem Basketball

FILE -Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's reign atop the NBA career scoring list is about to end after nearly four decades. LeBron James is on the verge of passing Abdul-Jabbar for the record that he's held since 1984.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

Pat Riley puts it this way. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar never had any potential. Riley says, "he only had greatness." Abdul-Jabbar's reign of nearly four decades as the NBA's most prolific scorer is coming to an end. LeBron James is closing in on taking the top spot that Abdul-Jabbar claimed in 1984. Riley coached Abdul-Jabbar with the Lakers and brought James to Miami as a free agent in 2010.


Scoring Record Kareem Basketball

FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss, foreground, speaks as, from background left to right, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Pat Riley react during the enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Aug. 13, 2010. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's reign atop the NBA career scoring list is about to end after nearly four decades. LeBron James is on the verge of passing Abdul-Jabbar for the record that he's held since 1984.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Scoring Record Kareem Basketball

FILE -Former Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, right, hands Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy for the league's annual Social Justice Champion prior to an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's reign atop the NBA career scoring list is about to end after nearly four decades. LeBron James is on the verge of passing Abdul-Jabbar for the record that he's held since 1984.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments