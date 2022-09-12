Rays Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the first inning a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

To some, Aaron Judge's season has a special sheen because he appears to be Mr. Clean.

Rays Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge warms up before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Rays Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge warms up before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Rays Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge warms up before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Rays Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge looks out of the dugout during the second inning a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Rays Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge looks out of the dugout during the second inning a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments