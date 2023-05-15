669bef-20230508-paidfamilyleave-11-webp2000 copy.jpg

Claudia Lainez, a coordinator with COPAL, leads chants during a rally supporting paid leave at the State Capitol on May 8. (Ben Hovland/MPR News)

 Ben Hovland

Minnesota lawmakers are expected to put together the final pieces of the $72 billion state budget this week and approve a variety of new policies.


