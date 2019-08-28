FARGO — After a long day of school, some children, especially those who are old enough, come back to an empty house while their parents are still at work.
If that's the case, experts say a good thing for parents to do is to have a set of rules.
"If a child has a history of not following rules, you'll have to take that into account; if a child has a history of following rules, you'll have to take that into account as well, and then how you're going to monitor that while the child is home alone," said Debra Nagele, program director for the Red River Valley Children's Advocacy Center.
Even though some kids may be old enough to take care of themselves, Nagele said age isn't the only thing parents should consider when thinking about leaving their kids at home without someone to look after them.
"It's also a child's maturity level and developmental level," she said.
North Dakota state guidelines indicate your child is technically old enough to be left alone at 9 years old, as long as it isn't for more than two hours during the day and the child can't be responsible for other kids.
At 10, a child can be alone for more than two hours, but they can't take care of other kids until they are at least 12. Even at that age, parents should still be careful about how much time their child is left alone.
Once you decide your child is ready to spend time alone after school, Nagele said there are tips to help keep them safe:
Kids should have emergency contacts just in case their parents can't be reached.
Parents should make sure activities like having friends over and going online are approved ahead of time.
Each child has a different personality, and each one has to be taken care of differently.
"Parents need to know their own children, and parents do know their own children best, so they really need to evaluate for themselves what their own children are capable of," Nagele said.