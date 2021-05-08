For some award ceremonies, winners are notified in advance so they can prepare their statements. In Minnesota, we like our winners to be surprised. These were the surprised (and delighted) winners of the 2021 Minnesota Book Awards, the 33rd annual, who were announced in a virtual ceremony emceed by readers from across the state.
For Children’s Literature, sponsored by Books for Africa: “Big Papa and the Time Machine” by Daniel Bernstrom, illustrated by Shane Evans (HarperCollins). A grandfather and grandson explore crucial moments in African American history.
For General Nonfiction: “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl” by Jonathan C. Slaght (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan). A wildlife biologist’s page-turning tale of tracking, trapping, observing and working to protect an endangered species.
For Genre Fiction, sponsored by Macalester College: “The Deep, Deep Snow” by Brian Freeman (Blackstone Publishing). A psychological thriller by the New York Times bestselling author who was chosen to continue the Jason Bourne franchise.
For Memoir and Creative Nonfiction, sponsored by Bradshaw Celebration of Life Centers: “Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify: Essays” by Carolyn Holbrook (University of Minnesota Press). The 2010 Kay Sexton honoree tells the story of her life and lessons learned from those who went before.
For Middle Grade Literature, sponsored by Education Minnesota: “What if a Fish” by Anika Fajardo (Simon & Schuster). When a half-Colombian boy who has never left Minnesota spends a summer in Colombia, he feels like a fish out of water.
Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction, sponsored by Bookmobile: “Minnesota’s Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell” by Sue Leaf (University of Minnesota Press). The author, a trained zoologist, recreates the early days of scientific inquiry in Minnesota.
For Novel and Short Story, sponsored by College of Saint Benedict/Saint John’s University: “Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel” by Kawai Strong Washburn (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan). A Hawaiian family saga infused with trauma, tragedy and magical realism.
For Poetry, sponsored by Wellington Management, Inc.: “Homie: Poems” by Danez Smith (Graywolf Press). Smith’s latest collection is an ode to friendships, sprung from his search for joy and intimacy in a time and place where both are hard to find.
For Young Adult Literature, sponsored by United Educators Credit Union: “My Eyes Are Up Here” by Laura Zimmermann (Dutton Books for Young Readers/Penguin Random House). A high-school student finds her way out of her oversized sweatshirt and back into the real world. The author is a story-slam champion.
During the ceremony, author, teacher, mentor, artist, and leader in the Twin Cities literary community Alexs Pate received the 2021 Kay Sexton Award, sponsored by St. Catherine’s University and previously announced. Pate is a two-time Minnesota Book Award winner.
A total of 224 books were submitted for this year’s Minnesota Book Awards, all written by Minnesotans and first published in 2020. Just 36 were selected as finalists. Three of the nine winners were published by Minnesota presses. The winners were chosen by panels of judges from around the state. Submissions for next year’s awards – the 34th annual, and hopefully not virtual – will open in August 2021.