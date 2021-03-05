Five concerts streamed live from the Ordway Concert Hall stage, 10 works by living composers, and five world premieres of newly commissioned music are among the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s plans for spring, starting March 20, less than a month from now.
The SPCO will return to its home stage at the Ordway after a fall 2020 series of six livestreamed concerts was interrupted by safety concerns. Three of the six concerts had been broadcast, including one with Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear, when the orchestra suspended the remaining three in November after deciding that “the risk of continuing our livestreamed performances is just too high.”
As in the fall, the musicians will perform chamber music repertoire for small ensembles, for physical distancing reasons. COVID protocols will be in place for the musicians, stage crew, support staff and video production team. Musicians and support staff will be tested before livestreamed weeks.
Musicians collaborated to curate the livestreamed concerts, and musicians will serve as virtual hosts. All concerts will be free.
The spring series will also include the SPCO’s third annual Musician Appreciation Concert and a rebroadcast on Good Friday of the 2019 performance of Bach’s “Saint John Passion.”
The spring 2021 concerts will be rebroadcast on the Thursdays after they livestream. But mark your calendars if you want to see these performances in real time. Which, strangely, still matters. Even though there’s no apparent difference between a livestream and a rebroadcast, just knowing it’s a livestream makes it special.
Saturday, March 20, 8 p.m.: “Lamentations.” A program centered on grief but anchored in hope, with music by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (“Lamentations,” Black/Folk Song Suite for Solo Cello), Richard Strauss and Brahms.
Saturday, April 10, 8 p.m.: “Sounds From Home.” The world premiere of “Elegy for Solo Oboe,” written by Chinese American composer Chen Yi for SPCO principal oboe Cassie Pilgrim, plus music by Florence Price, John Novacek, James Lee III, and Dvorák (String Quintet No. 3, “American”).
Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m.: Bach, Cuong, Frank and Mozart. Bach’s “Brandenburg” Concerto No. 3, music by Gabriela Lena Frank, Mozart’s Divertimento in B-flat for Two Horns and Strings, and the world premiere of a new work for oboe and cello by American composer Viet Cuong.
Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m.: “A Brighter Tomorrow.” Not yet fully programmed, this concert will include works by Rachmaninoff and the world premiere of a new work for solo flute by American Indian composer Brent Michael Davids.
Saturday, June 12, 8 p.m.: Season Finale. The world premiere of a new work for clarinet and bass by Clarice Assad, the world premiere of a new work for solo clarinet by Michi Wiancko, Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s string quartet Entr’acte, and music by Beethoven and Mendelssohn.
All concerts will be presented online at the SPCO’s Concert Library, where you can also find concert programs. In addition to serving as a streaming platform, the concert library is an ever-expanding treasure of concert recordings, on-demand and free.