Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -2F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -2F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.