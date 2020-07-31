FILE — In this Monday, July 27, 2020, file photo, the area around the Kaaba is prepared for pilgrims, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. In place of the 2.5 million pilgrims who performed the hajj last year, only a very limited number of faithful — anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 — are being allowed to take part in what is largely a symbolic pilgrimage amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)