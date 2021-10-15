When the first settlers arrived in 1854, they discovered an island of woods in the vast oak savanna prairie which now makes up Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. Sugar maple, basswood, oak, hickory, aspen, elm, ash, and ironwood trees shade the land. Over 200 varieties of wildflowers, along with countless varieties of ferns and mushrooms grew in the Big Woods.
Red and hoary woodland bats, raccoon, fox, deer, and red-bellied snakes are just a few of the residents at the park.
Bird watchers will enjoy viewing scarlet tanagers, rose-breasted grosbeaks, indigo buntings, bobolinks, meadowlarks, and seven species of woodpeckers, including the "Species of Special Concern" red-headed woodpecker.
Autumn brings a burst of red, orange, and gold in the maple-basswood forest, one of the last extensive stands of the "Big Woods."
Events planned for the next two weekends are
Getting Ready Fall Nature Hike
10-11 a.m. Sunday
Fall is a busy time for the plants and animals of the Big Woods. Join our park naturalist on a hike to find out the many ways that they get ready for the coming winter. Meet at the park picnic shelter.
Trail Conditions: Our hike will cover around a mile of distance on hilly terrain and a section of boardwalk that includes some steps.
Ask a Naturalist - Geology of the Big Woods
1-2 p.m. Sunday
Check out fossils of animals that once lived here and learn more about the geologic history of this area at this ongoing event. Stop by the picnic shelter anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Science of Skulls
1-2 p.m. Oct. 22
Is it a predator or prey? Does it eat plants or meat? Skulls can tell us a lot about the animals to which they belong. Stop by the picnic shelter anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to see what you might discover!
Woodpecker Wonders
3-4 p.m. Oct. 23
Nerstrand Big Woods is a great place to see several different species of woodpeckers. Find out more about these amazing birds at this family friendly program. Meet at the amphitheater.