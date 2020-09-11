A group of legislators led by the New House Republican Caucus on Thursday joined with the Free Minnesota Coalition to appeal their lawsuit against Gov. Tim Walz.
The lawsuit, which states that Walz has exceeded his authority and violated the Constitution, was dismissed last week in Ramsey County Court. Specifically, the legislators and the Free Minnesota Coalition are appealing to the Supreme Court of Minnesota for an accelerated review of their case.
“The governor has acted pursuant to the authority delegated to him by the Legislature. The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an act of nature that provides the governor with the basis to declare a peacetime state of emergency in Minnesota," wrote District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan.
“The constitutional issues being grappled with in this case greatly impact the lives of every person in our state,” said Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa). “The daily lives of Minnesotans are being controlled by the Governor, and the duly elected representatives of the people have no say. As such, we feel that the Supreme Court must weigh in on this issue. We have checks and balances in our system for a reason. It’s time we start employing them.”
The thirteen legislators involved in the suit includes Drazkowski, Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, and Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing.
“Our case makes two common-sense claims,” said Munson. “The first is that the governor’s executive orders have unconstitutionally written law in violation of the non-delegation doctrine from Article III of our state constitution. The total circumvention of the Legislature is wrong. The second claim is that the statutes Governor Walz cites when he utilizes his emergency powers contain a legislative veto process. This violates the ban on legislative vetoes from Article III.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to pay for the lawsuit.
“The aim of our lawsuit is to stop the unconstitutional power grab that has taken place,” said Rep. Tim Miller (R-Prinsburg). “People in my district who once supported Gov. Walz are now are weary of his overreaching into their lives. Minnesotans need their lives back. We are an intelligent people, and it’s time Governor Walz started treating us as such.”