Teams of public health personnel and trained medics with the Minnesota National Guard will perform targeted, but in-depth testing in about 20 long-term care facilities throughout the state beginning on Thursday.
Among the sites being tested is Johanna Shores, which had one of the state’s first known cases of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility.
All of the residents and staff at the Arden Hills campus, which includes long-term care, memory care and assisted living, will be fully tested for coronavirus.
Mark Pederson, the regional director of operations for Presbyterian Homes, said, “Tests at Johanna Shores will be conducted by state epidemiologists and the National Guard and testing for COVID-19 will be the only activity conducted.”
Gayle Kvenvold, the president and CEO of LeadingAge Minnesota, an association of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state, said that several members of her organization got a message Wednesday about the possibility for “whole house” testing of residents and staff.
“A message went out to a number of the sites that already have COVID-positive cases asking them if they would be interested in having this opportunity to be among the first to be tested,” she said. “And my understanding is there will be 10 [Thursday], and then 10 the following day. The goal is that there are 10 a day and also that they will be in regions across the state.”
More than 80 percent of deaths are residents of long-term care homes.
The state announced a five-point plan last week to protect the most vulnerable from the worst effects of coronavirus infection.
As part of that plan, the state announced it would start doing facilitywide testing when a case is confirmed or multiple people develop symptoms in a home.
“I think that it’s fair to say that these first two days or three days are going to be kind of piloting this idea of whole house testing of our residents and our staff, and we will learn as we go,” Kvenvold said. “This is a positive development and we’re really pleased to see this kind of rapid deployment on testing.”
Asymptomatic carriers of the disease are believed to have made COVID-19 much more difficult to contain in congregate care settings.
Wednesday, the state approved $3 million to be used for regional mobile testing teams for testing in long-term care facilities.