FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrive prior to a campaign rally speech by appear in Minneapolis. Vice President Pence is bringing President Donald Trump's law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, showing support for law enforcement in the city where George Floyd's death after police tried to arrest him sparked angry and sometimes violent protests that spread around the world. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)