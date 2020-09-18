The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages people in southern Minnesota to attend a virtual town hall meeting at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to share their thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. Information on how to attend the virtual town hall is available on the DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us/regulations/fishing/index.html.
With the proposed changes, the DNR aims to protect and improve bluegill sizes by lowering bag limits on lakes in Rice County’s Lake Mazaska. If adopted, the regulations will become effective next year.
The Oct. 14 virtual town hall is one of five town halls the DNR will hold across the state on the bluegill initiative. Participants are encouraged to attend these virtual meetings, and use the online comment option as an alternative to in-person meetings.
Consistent with state law, the DNR will also host an in-person open house in Rice County on the proposed sunfish bag limit. The DNR is making a number of changes to the in-person meeting format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who want to attend an in-person meeting, information can be found on the DNR’s sunfish information page at mndnr.gov/sunfish or by calling the Waterville area fisheries office at 507-497-1820.
The meeting takes place on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at South Alexander Park’s Picnic Shelter #2. It’s located at 1010 Seventh Ave. NW, Faribault.
The DNR launched an online presentation and comment opportunity for the bluegill initiative in May. Thus far, the DNR has received 2,500 comments through the online survey. Find it at dnr.state.mn.us/fish/sunfish/index.html.
Notification of the proposed changes to special fishing regulations were posted at the accesses to each lake for most of the summer.
Special or experimental regulations are intended to improve fishing quality or provide unique opportunities. These regulations are found in their own section of the 2020 Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook (pages 39 to 54). Find it at dnr.state.mn.us/fish/sunfish/index.html.
Details about all the special regulation proposals are available on the fishing regulations page of the DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us/regulations/fishing/index.html.