In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Nicole Smith-Holt reacts in the gallery after the Minnesota House passed a long-awaited insulin affordability bill championed by Smith-Holt,in St. Paul. Her 26-year-old son Alec, of Minneapolis, died of diabetic complications in 2017 because he was forced to ration his supply of the drug. Minnesota diabetics who need emergency insulin supplies but can't afford them will be able to get them starting July 1 under a new state law. (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)