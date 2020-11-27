Minnesota National Guard chaplains bow during a prayer after a time of devotion Oct. 19, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. The role of faith leaders who serve as National Guard chaplains has grown more crucial, and more challenging, as thousands of soldiers and airmen, most of them in their 20s, have been increasingly deployed not only in long-lasting overseas wars but in civil unrest across a deeply polarized United States, including the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)