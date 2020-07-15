Senate Republicans on Wednesday concluded their fourth and final oversight hearing into the aftermath of protests, riots and destruction sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
They heard from top state transportation and public safety officials, as well as Minneapolis police union leaders who criticized city leadership over their decisions to surrender the Third Precinct, which went up in flames and has sustained $10 million in damage.
Over objections by their DFL colleagues, the Republican senators have spent hours interviewing members of Gov. Tim Walz’s administration, as well as National Guard and State Patrol officials, to dissect their response to the rioting and arson that leveled many businesses in St. Paul and Minneapolis. A recent hearing also focused on how the State Patrol failed to secure a statue of Christopher Columbus, which came tumbling down at the hands of Native activists.
State Patrol Col. Matt Langer and Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher took questions on highway closures following a series of demonstrations, both immediately after Floyd’s death and more recently by Oromo activists.
Kelliher said that as a lifelong Minnesotan, she had never experienced a metro-wide curfew as Walz declared while allowing peaceful protests to continue during the day.
“If you are out there as a protestor, we are going to work with our law enforcement partners to get those people off the road as quickly as possible,” Kelliher said.
On May 31, an afternoon demonstration at U.S. Bank Stadium moved from downtown and onto the I-35W bridge, causing MnDOT crews to scramble as state officials ordered the early closure of highways to safeguard the demonstrators.
Tragedy was averted after a tanker trailer that appeared to barrel into the crowd slammed on its brakes at the last minute, leading to a tense situation on the bridge as protestors descended on the driver. Police safely extracted the driver from the situation.
State officials later said the driver had made it onto the highway before crews could close all highway entry points; The driver faced no charges.
In the second half of the hearing, Republicans heard from Minneapolis police union leaders, though notably not from president Lt. Bob Kroll, who recently appeared in local and national interviews with the three other union officials who testified to defend the beleaguered department.
The Minneapolis Police Department is under a civil rights review by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and is under extreme pressure to reform, pitting Minneapolis city leaders against the department.
“The truth is, the leaders of Minneapolis failed Minneapolis,” said Officer Rich Walker, a director of the union.
Sgt. Anna Hedberg, also a union director, said she was watching the Third Precinct situation from a command center.
“To watch them go through that was so heartbreaking,” she said, growing emotional. “To know they could have died because we were not allowed to respond that way we’ve been trained to respond.”
State Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, criticized Republicans for focusing on the response to the protests instead of on the circumstances that led to Floyd’s death, as well as addressing the grievances of protestors who have called for police to stop brutalizing Black Minnesotans.