In this Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career. He’s coming off a bounce-back season as the longest-tenured player on the team. Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)